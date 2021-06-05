 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Iredell graduate completes doctorate of osteopathic medicine
0 Comments
top story

North Iredell graduate completes doctorate of osteopathic medicine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ellen M. Schneider completed her doctorate of osteopathic medicine from Lincoln Memorial University, DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine. Schneider will be completing her three-year residency in emergency medicine at Conemaugh Memorial Hospital in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Schneider is a 2011 honors graduate of North Iredell High School and completed her bachelor and master of science degrees at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Her family includes her husband, Dale Schneider, parents, Susan Johnson and Gene (Deb) Johnson, and grandparents, Elmer and Mary Johnson.

Dr. EllenSchneider.JPG

Schneider
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Levi's sees post pandemic bump on trends, sizes

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert