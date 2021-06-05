North Iredell graduate completes doctorate of osteopathic medicine

Ellen M. Schneider completed her doctorate of osteopathic medicine from Lincoln Memorial University, DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine. Schneider will be completing her three-year residency in emergency medicine at Conemaugh Memorial Hospital in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Schneider is a 2011 honors graduate of North Iredell High School and completed her bachelor and master of science degrees at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Her family includes her husband, Dale Schneider, parents, Susan Johnson and Gene (Deb) Johnson, and grandparents, Elmer and Mary Johnson.