North Iredell graduate chosen as first recipient of $10K Falconer Foundation scholarship

The Falconer Foundation, a nonprofit organization serving Iredell County, announced its first major scholarship to a local resident. The foundation was established in 2020 in order to award scholarships on an annual basis to high school seniors enrolled in either Iredell-Statesville Schools or the Mooresville Graded School District. The scholarships may be used for higher education opportunities or the pursuit of a certified trade.

Lyric Contarino, a recent graduate from North Iredell High School who is currently attending Brevard College, is the first recipient and was recently awarded a $10,000 scholarship by the foundation.

Contarino is described as a spunky, outgoing, beautiful human being with a longtime passion for the arts. While at North Iredell High, she was involved in the theater, choir, was on the color guard team and on the yearbook staff. She was able to attend Brevard this fall to pursue her musical theatre degree thanks to a performing arts scholarship as well as the endowment from Falconer Foundation.

“I’ve been participating in choir, color guard, and musical theater for a very long time. After performing for people for the first time, I knew it was for me,” said Contarino. “Performing arts took the shy young girl I once was and turned me into a confident young woman.”

“We’re so ecstatic to be able to award our first scholarship to such an amazing young lady,” said Cortney Frasier, director of the Falconer Foundation. “Lyric exemplifies all the qualities we are looking for in a recipient. We sincerely hope to support more worthy individuals in the future.”

Two benefit concerts, held in October 2021 and April 2022, helped with building the initial base of funding. “The support has been phenomenal,” said Dennis Cowardin, chairman of the Falconer Foundation. “It just goes to show that our residents and local businesses are absolutely dedicated to giving back to those that embrace the arts and services that are so crucial to our community.”

The next benefit concert for the foundation is scheduled for Oct. 22 from 3-6 p.m. at College Street Studios in downtown Mooresville. The event features live music by Coddle Creek and food and drinks for purchase by local entrepreneurs. The event is free and open to the public; donations are encouraged.

“We were able to provide support for such a commendable student thanks to the foundation’s efforts and our last two events,” added Cowardin. “We raised $10,000 this go-round, so let’s absolutely go for double that next time.”

The Falconer Foundation was established in 2020 as a 40th birthday gift for Cowardin. His commitment to arts and service is well-known throughout Mooresville, and his generosity knows no bounds. The foundation was thus started to continue his tradition of giving back to his community. The Falconer name was chosen to honor his mother, to whom he is devoted and credits for his personal ethic and drive to excel and serve.

Find out more about the Falconer Foundation and their upcoming event at www.falconerfoundation.org.