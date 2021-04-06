North Iredell FFA team finishes in top 10 in state competition

On March 25, the North Iredell High School Future Farmers of America ( FFA) competed in the State Horse Evaluation Career Development Event (CDE). The purpose of the Horse Evaluation CDE is to stimulate students’ interest in equine selection, management and production. This career development event also provides recognition for those who have demonstrated outstanding achievement as a result of instruction in equine science. Skills such as selection and management of horses, communicating industry terminology effectively, and evaluating and justifying decisions are attained through participation in this event.