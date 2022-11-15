North Iredell FFA takes part in 68th annual North Carolina Association Land Judging Career Development Event

This event is sponsored by Duke Energy, the Soil Science Society of North Carolina and MVP Southgate. The senior team placed 10th in the state and second in the Northwest Region. Team members include Mason Brown, Brayden Hill, Dalton Jordan and Shane Nicholson. The junior team placed fifth in the state and first in the Northwest Region. Team members include Landon Crouse, Hayley King, Taylor Sharpe and Gabriell Southern.

This event encourages students in grades six through 10 to analyze land characteristics such as soil type, erosion and drainage to determine the best possible use. Knowledge about soils can be organized and applied in managing farms, fields and woodlands, developing communities, as well as engineering work. Students are able to comprehend why soils respond differently to management practices and how soil properties affect crop growth and urban uses.