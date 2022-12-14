 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Iredell FFA members receive certification during competition

North Iredell High school FFA members competed in the regional cattle working contest Dec. 6. FFA members are required to identify beef cattle breeds, feeds, and animal husbandry equipment, then take a knowledge test regarding cattle.

Competitors also take the Beef Quality Assurance certification test. Beef quality assurance is a national program that raises consumer confidence through offering proper management techniques and a commitment to quality within every segment of the beef industry. Students put knowledge into action by working cattle per BQA standards. All NIHS students earned BQA certification.

FFA members representing NIHS were:

Team 1: Logan Crisp, Soleil Steeb, Paxton Cook

Team 2: Dalton Jordan, Chase Dobson, Alleigh Johnson

Team 3: Lane Barnette, Hunter Sipes, Wyatt Cline

Teams two and three will represent this region at the state contest in the spring.

