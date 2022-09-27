 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Iredell Class of 1992 celebrates 30th reunion

The North Iredell Class of 1992 held its 30th reunion on Sept. 24.

On the front row, from left, are Jennifer Turner Eshleman, Christy Millsaps, Travis Holmes, Jennifer McAlpin McBurnett, Lori Allison Brooks, Amber Tulbert, Crystal Emory Sloan, Shawn Thewlis and Tanya McCampbell Youngblood; second row, Shawn Alexander, Jomo Rankin, Alan Feeney, Chris Hobbs, Kathy Williams Richards, Paxton Hix, Chris Campbell, Lori Reavis Dalton, Felicia Stevenson and Matt Youngblood; and back row, Alton "Bud" Gaither, Ike Branham, Darcy Bromley, Alyssa Somes Nantz, John Weed, Maribeth Somers Warren, Craig Padgett, Craig Sloan and John Allen

