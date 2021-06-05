North Iredell Cheer to hold three events

North Iredell High School Cheer has three upcoming events.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are being sold through June 15 and the doughnuts or certificates will be delivered by June 18-19. The cost is $10 for a box of a dozen glazed doughnuts or for a certificate for a dozen glazed. The doughnuts will be available for pickup. All proceeds benefit the North Iredell Raider Cheer program.

On June 19, NIHS Cheer will host a car wash at Arby’s, 829 Turnersburg Highway, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $10 and donations will be accepted. Ten percent of the food sales will be donated to the cheer team.

On July 31, the cheer team will host a Peewee Cheer Camp from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Iredell High School’s main gym. Preregistration is due by July 17. T-shirts and bows will not be ordered after this date. Preregistration includes the required forms, payments and T-shirt sizes. The cost is $45, which includes a bow and T-shirt. Registration starts at 8:15 a.m. The final showcase performance is at noon. This camp is designed for children pre-K through sixth grade.

For more information on these events, contact Coach Amanda Mendoza at 704-902-8746 or amendoza4@gmail.com.