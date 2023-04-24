The North Iredell JROTC Raider Battalion invited members of the North Iredell American Legion to explain and demonstrate the proper protocol for a flag retirement. It was explained that when a flag is no longer serviceable because of fading or tatters, the flag is none the less retired with reverence and respect. Six flags were retired at this service. On the front row are cadets of The North Iredell JROTC Raider Battalion; second row are Maj. Nab; American Legion post members, Rick Sharpe, commander; John Douglas; Arnold Millsaps; Cadet Richard Steel Hix; Legionnaires Richard Lesley Hix; Nate Summers; and James Emory.