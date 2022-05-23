 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Iredell American Legion Post awards scholarship to Martinez

North Iredell American Legion Post 113 has awarded a scholarship to Carlos Martinez, a student at North Iredell High School and a three-year member of the Junior ROTC program.

Martinez plans to obtain additional training and then go into business for himself specializing with horizontal drilling as a mechanic.

He was accompanied at the award ceremony by his father, Marvin Martinez, his mother, Karla Bautista Martinez, and his sister Blanca Martinez.

The scholarship is named in memory of the late Pamela Parks, a teacher at North Iredell Middle School and a strong advocate of veteran services.

Parks would, on occasion, invite veterans into her classroom to tell her students what they did in military service.

