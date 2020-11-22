North Carolina's new COVID-19 cases top 4K

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases since Saturday afternoon’s update.

The NCDHHS reported 4,514 new coronavirus cases Sunday afternoon. Statewide, 336,775 cases were reported by the NCDHHS.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Friday afternoon report showed 5,207 COVID-19 cases with 85 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Iredell County and 59 deaths have been attributed to the pandemic.

Iredell County does not provide updates on weekends.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,571. The total number of completed tests is 4,929,602.

There have been 5,034 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 40,754 cases with 430 deaths, Rowan has 5,243 cases with 126 deaths, Cabarrus has 6,384 cases with 103 deaths, Catawba has 6,261 cases with 80 deaths, Wilkes has 2,489 cases with 47 deaths and Yadkin has 1,374 cases with 13 deaths.

Lincoln County has 3,175 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,125 cases with 13 deaths and Alexander has 1,455 cases with 13 deaths.