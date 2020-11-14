North Carolina's military history comes alive at Fort Dobbs

Sometimes, learning history is loud.
Children covered their ears but were often smiling as the muskets and other guns went off at the Fort Dobbs Historic Site on Saturday. The weapons demonstrations were just one part of the Military Timeline event that gave visitors a taste of the 450 years of history from the state.
"Our military timeline is always a special event for us out here. It's a chance to talk about history beyond just the French and Indian War, when Fort Dobbs itself was in service, and a chance to look at the broader history of North Carolina," Scott Douglas said. He is the site manager of Fort Dobbs.
North Carolina has often found itself in the center of military conflicts throughout the years. From the earliest colonial days through the Civil War, and even in World War II in the waters of the Outer Banks, many skirmishes and battles were fought on its soil and off its coast. In those battles and afterward, North Carolinians fought all the way through modern conflicts around the world.
"It really gives us a chance to give voice to certain time periods that some people don't know as much about," Douglas said.
There were reenactors dressed as men and women from colonial days all the way to the Vietnam War, showcasing part of the lives of soldiers and those in support roles throughout history.
There were also Native Americans from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians showing their traditions and history, while also speaking to the effects of colonization.
Douglas said it is a fairly new initiative for the site, but one he believes is worth continuing as he wants Native Americans to tell their own stories instead of others trying to fill that role.
“When you are talking about different races, different cultures, especially Native American culture, a lot of people in the United States today tend to think of it as the past, something that’s not really around anymore. It’s important for visitors to meet Native American people, to learn they’re still vibrant communities with strong traditions, and respect for their past. There are always two sides to a story,” Douglas said. “It’s important for them to explain it to people.”
The event was mostly the same as it always has been at Fort Dobbs, but a few precautions were taken in light of the resurgent coronavirus pandemic. The reenactors and historical interpreters stood behind roped off areas as they went about their demonstrations, wearing masks to keep each other safe. The fort itself and other buildings were closed, but the sights and sounds of history were still there to be taken in by visitors.
"This is actually our first special event we've held since February. Things are a little different," Douglas said. "So far, it's working pretty well. It's a way for us to be able to do something, versus no events at all, as we had all summer."
Playing a part in living history
Each man and woman dressed and taking part in reenacting the roles in North Carolina history had their own motivations. Whether it was their particular love of history in general, or wanting to shine a light on stories, the goal was to educate by making it seem more real than just reading it out of a book.
"Hopefully, they glean a little bit of truth amid a lot of the fantasy and romance you see in media, television, movies. Hopefully, get a little better baseline feel for the fighting man," Caleb Miller said. He was playing the role of a Confederate infantryman from North Carolina from June 1863. He noted the idea of the "ragged rebel" didn't always align with the actual history. He said soldiers like the infantryman he was portraying would have been leaving the state for Gettysburg in new uniforms.
He also noted that a "huge" number of volunteers from the state went to fight with the United States Army in the war, which means North Carolina's history isn't just as one that seceded from the Union. Miller pointed out history is rarely simple, and often it goes beyond the parts that historians argue over.
"The actual fighting man, he had his own opinions. Thousands of men were conscripted, thousands of men, including some of my ancestors, deserted as the war drug on. The fighting man didn't necessarily have any beef with the causes of the war. He just knew when his country, or his state at the time, which was your country, that's what he went to fight for."
For others, it was showing Veterans Day goes beyond just the ones from the most recent wars.
"It gives you an idea of the depth of the history of the state, from early times to the present, and the role the military played in the expansion of the state and the growth of the United States," Charles Winchester, representing a Revolutionary War-era soldier, said. "And also the debt we owe to our veterans to bring us to where we are, as a state and as a nation."
As much as anything else, it is a reminder of both how far we've come as well as what hasn't changed.
"How we came, how we got here, how people lived, hopefully, they'll come away with an understanding of that, too," said Nick Kane, dressed as a French and Indian War soldier. "As different as they are, we lived similarly. They still need food, they still want to have fun, they all still thought about family, how politics are going in the world. As different as we look, we aren't too far, too different today."
