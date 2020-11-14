North Carolina's military history comes alive at Fort Dobbs

There were also Native Americans from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians showing their traditions and history, while also speaking to the effects of colonization.

Douglas said it is a fairly new initiative for the site, but one he believes is worth continuing as he wants Native Americans to tell their own stories instead of others trying to fill that role.

“When you are talking about different races, different cultures, especially Native American culture, a lot of people in the United States today tend to think of it as the past, something that’s not really around anymore. It’s important for visitors to meet Native American people, to learn they’re still vibrant communities with strong traditions, and respect for their past. There are always two sides to a story,” Douglas said. “It’s important for them to explain it to people.”

The event was mostly the same as it always has been at Fort Dobbs, but a few precautions were taken in light of the resurgent coronavirus pandemic. The reenactors and historical interpreters stood behind roped off areas as they went about their demonstrations, wearing masks to keep each other safe. The fort itself and other buildings were closed, but the sights and sounds of history were still there to be taken in by visitors.