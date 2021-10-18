 Skip to main content
North Carolina Youth Rodeo Finals features variety of events
North Carolina Youth Rodeo Finals features variety of events

From goat tying to calf roping to bull riding, youth from across the area took part in various competitions at the North Carolina Youth Rodeo Association Finals this weekend in Harmony.

The association was formed with the intention of being a model association that offers family bonding while teaching life lessons of caring for livestock and the importance of agriculture to sustain the sport of rodeo.

The association is comprised of people who want to see the western heritage live on in youth.

Participants include those up to 19. 

