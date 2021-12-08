North Carolina Supreme Court suspends election filings, moves primary to May

Three days into the filing period for the 2022 primary, the North Carolina Supreme Court has suspended all filings and moved the primary from March 8 to May 17.

Paul Cox, associate general counsel of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, announced late Wednesday afternoon that the ruling includes the rescheduled municipal elections.

For candidates whose filing has already been accepted by the local board of elections, that candidate “will be deemed to have filed for the same office” in the May primary, subject to their ability to withdraw in the new filing period (once that period is established), and subject to any court rulings that would impact that candidate’s eligibility, Cox said in an email.

The court granted a preliminary injunction and ordered the temporary stay.

The ruling is in response to lawsuits filed concerning the district maps drawn after the 2020 Census.

The Supreme Court directed that the proceedings necessary to reach a ruling be held on or before Jan. 11, 2022.