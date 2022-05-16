North Carolina Senate District 37 candidates share their views

Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the N.C. 37th Senate District seat with a series of questions about their background and experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office.

Vickie Sawyer

Education: Parkland High School, Winston Salem ’93 UNC-Charlotte ’97 NC Contractor Licensure, Mitchell Community College NC Insurance Agent, Central Piedmont Community College

Current employment: Sawyer Insurance and Financial Services, Co-Owner, Mooresville, NC

Government experience: Iredell County Planning Board NC Senator, District 34 Chair—Senate Transportation Committee Member, Commerce and Insurance, Appropriations/Base Budget, Education/Higher Education and Finance, Ethics Committee Co-Chair, NC Republican Women Caucus Co-Chair, Arts Caucus Member, Justus Warren Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention

Family, civic associations: Husband, Brett Sawyer. Daughters, Sydney Sawyer and Braedy Sawyer Associate Member, Fraternal Order of Police Former Treasurer, Iredell County GOP Member, NC Child Fatality Task Force Member, Advisory Committee on Cancer Coordination

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: Campaign Website www.senatorsawyer.com Facebook: SenatorVickieSawyer Twitter: @SenatorSawyer Legislative Website https://www.ncleg.gov/Members/Biography/S/405

Why are you running for office?

I want to continue to bring strong and effective representation for Iredell and North Mecklenburg to Raleigh as I have since 2018.

What do you believe are the biggest challenges the General Assembly will tackle in the next four years?

Government accountability for both policy and fiduciary decisions. Oversight agencies like the state auditor continue to highlight the ineffective management of not only COVID dollars but also administering of programs that are designed to help North Carolinians. In some cases, state government has overstepped their authority through interpreting laws and setting rules to benefit them and stifle citizens ability to run their businesses, build their homes and take care of their families. It is our duty as elected officials to hold state government accountable and to break through bureaucratic red tape.

What can the General Assembly do to help residents out financially in tough economic times while still providing services, especially for the most needy?

I wholeheartedly believe that the best way to aid those in hard times is to stop oppressive government regulations that put regulatory barriers on our freedoms. One example is COVID shutdowns that disproportionately damaged our students in low income households, minority small business owners and single income families with school aged children. The American Dream is real and the government needs to stop draconian rules to best foster innovation and success for North Carolinians.

What are your top budget priorities over the next few years and how do you believe you can influence the General Assembly to pursue them?

Transportation and the modernization of how we fund it in NC. The advent of the electric vehicle is upon us and we must adapt our funding model in NC. Unlike other states that levy excessive property taxes and fees, NC funds 50% of its transportation system through the gas tax which functions like a user fee. As more EV’s hit the road, we will be receiving less funding for our transportation system at a time when the current construction program is underfunded due to inflation and mismanagement by the agency. Along with my counterparts, we are working to shift this funding model to insure that our roadways will remain safe and funded for the next generations to come.

If you had the ability to bring forward any piece of legislation before the General Assembly to begin its next session, what would it be?

The elimination of all dark money groups in NC politics. I am increasingly frustrated with national groups who funnel millions of dollars into our federal and state elections to coerce North Carolinians to conform to their national and international agenda. Our elected officials should be chosen by those of us who live here based on information that is provided by the candidate and their supporters using campaign dollars that are generated from NC. The use of dark money is corroding our politics through divisive narratives that only serve special interest out of Washington. We need to take back our elections. North Carolinians know what is best for NC.

Tom Fyler

Education: Majored in Political Science and History at Drew University in Madison, New Jersey.

Current employment: Own an investment advisor firm and real estate company.

Government experience: None.

Family, civic associations: Married for 26 years with two college graduated sons. Formed a non-profit organization that supports Christian communities, churches and seminaries in the Middle East.

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: www.tomfyler.com

Why are you running for office?

To listen to the people and families of the 37th State Senate District and work to provide services and legislation that meet their needs and challenges. Including fighting for our values and protecting our rights. A fight that must be engaged in by elected representatives as our opposition attacks our values, our children and our faith.

What do you believe are the biggest challenges the General Assembly will tackle in the next four years?

The General Assembly must work to make North Carolina energy independent; enable hospitals to provide more mental health services to children who suffer from the pandemic; protect our daughters from unfair athletic competition from transgender men; provide parental rights to our children’s education curriculum; support small businesses who struggled during the pandemic closures and restrictions.

What can the General Assembly do to help residents out financially in tough economic times while still providing services, especially for the most needy?

Cut taxes more for working residents; target employment opportunities for the most needy; provide social service assistance that also provides job training and college entrance opportunities.

What are your top budget priorities over the next few years and how do you believe you can influence the General Assembly to pursue them?

Mental health services for children; education assistance for kids struggling to catch-up after falling behind during the pandemic; support for male and female veterans.

If you had the ability to bring forward any piece of legislation before the General Assembly to begin its next session, what would it be?

Support for children who face a mental health crisis.

