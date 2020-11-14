North Carolina reports record number of new COVID-19 cases

North Carolina reported a record number of new coronavirus cases Saturday.

Since Friday, 3,885 new cases were reported.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 129 on Friday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Friday afternoon report showed 4,730 COVID-19 cases.

Two more Iredell County residents were reported to have died from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the death toll to 52.

Iredell County does not provide an update on weekends.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 309,118 cases Saturday afternoon.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,425. The total number of completed tests is 4,576,735.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 7.9 percent Saturday, a slight decrease from Friday’s percentage. There have been 4,756 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.