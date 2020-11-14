North Carolina reports record number of new COVID-19 cases

North Carolina reported a record number of new coronavirus cases Saturday.
Since Friday, 3,885 new cases were reported.
The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 129 on Friday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Friday afternoon report showed 4,730 COVID-19 cases.
Two more Iredell County residents were reported to have died from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the death toll to 52.
Support Local Journalism
Iredell County does not provide an update on weekends.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 309,118 cases Saturday afternoon.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,425. The total number of completed tests is 4,576,735.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 7.9 percent Saturday, a slight decrease from Friday’s percentage. There have been 4,756 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 37,984 cases with 413 deaths, Rowan has 4,814 cases with 123 deaths, Cabarrus has 5,778 cases with 100 deaths, Catawba has 5,448 cases with 67 deaths, Wilkes has 2,235 cases with 43 deaths and Yadkin has 1,234 cases with 12 deaths.
Lincoln County has 2,880 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 960 with 10 deaths and Alexander has 1,262 cases with 12 deaths.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.