North Carolina reports more than 6K new COVID-19 cases for second straight day

For the second consecutive day, North Carolina reported a new high in the number of coronavirus cases.

On Sunday, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,438 confirmed new cases, a jump from the record high reported Saturday, 6.018.

Cases have been rising significantly in the state in the past week. North Carolina reported having two days of more than 6,000 cases just two days after rising above 5,000 cases.

North Carolina’s health secretary described the increases as “very worrisome” on Saturday. Dr. Mandy Cohen said state officials were looking at what further actions could be taken to save lives in the state.

Iredell County does not provide updates on weekends but as of Friday, there were 6,224 COVID-19 cases with 81 new cases confirmed in the last report Friday afternoon.

Iredell reported 72 deaths in its Friday afternoon update.

This past week alone, Iredell County reported 658 new coronavirus cases, shattering the record for any week prior since consistent reporting began in late-March.

Statewide, 394,390 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.