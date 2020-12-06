North Carolina reports more than 6K new COVID-19 cases for second straight day

For the second consecutive day, North Carolina reported a new high in the number of coronavirus cases.
On Sunday, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,438 confirmed new cases, a jump from the record high reported Saturday, 6.018.
Cases have been rising significantly in the state in the past week. North Carolina reported having two days of more than 6,000 cases just two days after rising above 5,000 cases.
North Carolina’s health secretary described the increases as “very worrisome” on Saturday. Dr. Mandy Cohen said state officials were looking at what further actions could be taken to save lives in the state.
Iredell County does not provide updates on weekends but as of Friday, there were 6,224 COVID-19 cases with 81 new cases confirmed in the last report Friday afternoon.
Iredell reported 72 deaths in its Friday afternoon update.
This past week alone, Iredell County reported 658 new coronavirus cases, shattering the record for any week prior since consistent reporting began in late-March.
Statewide, 394,390 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,191 and the total number of completed tests is 5,585,824.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 10.4 percent Sunday.
There have been 5,543 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 46,983 cases with 470 deaths, Rowan has 6,301 cases with 137 deaths, Cabarrus has 7,724 cases with 110 deaths, Catawba has 7,661 cases with 102 deaths, Wilkes has 2,939 cases with 55 deaths and Yadkin has 1,725 cases with 18 deaths.
Lincoln County has 3,818 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,400 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 1,813 cases with 18 deaths.
