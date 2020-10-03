North Carolina reports increase of 2,202 COVID-19 cases since Friday

The number of new coronavirus cases in North Carolina grew up 2,202 since Friday afternoon’s update.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 216,886 late Saturday morning.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Friday afternoon report showed 3,206 COVID-19 cases.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 921, the same number as reported Friday. The total number of completed tests is 3,139,783.

There have been 3,629 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 29,414 cases with 361 deaths, Rowan has 3,565 cases with 103 deaths, Cabarrus has 4,184 cases with 76 deaths, Catawba has 3,335 cases with 53 deaths, Wilkes has 1,309 cases with 35 deaths and Yadkin has 772 cases with nine deaths.

Lincoln County has 1,766 cases and 15 deaths, Davie has 594 with six deaths and Alexander has 555 cases with eight deaths.