North Carolina reports increase of 1,196 COVID-19 cases since Saturday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 184,936 cases as of Saturday afternoon, an increase of 1,196 since Saturday’s update.

There have been 3,052 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 831, down from 870 Saturday. The total number of completed tests is 2,616,108.

Iredell County does not provide updates on weekends but as of Friday afternoon there were 2,786 cases.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 26,868 cases with 331 deaths, Rowan has 3,041 cases with 79 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,588 cases with 58 deaths, Catawba has 2,825 cases with 48 deaths, Wilkes has 1,112 cases with 28 deaths and Yadkin has 682 cases with seven deaths.

Lincoln County has 1,355 cases and 13 deaths, Davie has 518 with six deaths and Alexander has 472 cases with three deaths.