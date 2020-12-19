North Carolina reports daily increase of 6,164 COVID-19 cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 6,164 coronavirus cases Saturday afternoon. Statewide, 472,268 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,846. The total number of completed tests is 6,307,246.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 11.3 percent Saturday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 16.4 percent.

There have been 6,184 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Friday afternoon report showed 8,074 COVID-19 cases with 301 new coronavirus cases confirmed.

The county also reported one additional death from COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the death toll to 90.

Iredell County does not provide updates on weekends.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 55,175 cases with 504 deaths, Rowan has 7,724 cases with 156 deaths, Cabarrus has 9,516 cases with 122 deaths, Catawba has 9,641 cases with 126 deaths, Wilkes has 3,427 cases with 67 deaths and Yadkin has 2,118 cases with 24 deaths.