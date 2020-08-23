North Carolina reports 1,472 new coronavirus cases; down from 1,729 new cases Saturday

The number of new statewide daily coronavirus cases declined from Saturday’s 1,729.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 155,113 cases as of Sunday afternoon, an increase of 1,472 since Saturday’s update.
Iredell County does not provide updates on local numbers on weekends.
There have been 2,521 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
The number of people hospitalized statewide also declined from 996 Saturday to 898 Sunday. The total number of completed tests is 2,078,472.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 24,129 cases with 271 deaths, Rowan has 2,556 cases with 54 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,958 cases with 51 deaths, Catawba has 2,436 cases with 39 deaths, Wilkes has 976 cases with 20 deaths and Yadkin has 599 cases with seven deaths.
Lincoln County has 1,012 cases and 10 deaths, Davie has 459 with six deaths and Alexander has 366 cases with two deaths.
