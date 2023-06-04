7-Eleven #41345, 234 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97/A
Bae’s Burgers, 246 N. Main St., Mooresville, 97.5/A
Dairi-O, 920 River Highway, Mooresville, 98/A
Food Lion #1317 meat maker, 3474 E. Broad St., Statesville, 99/A
Food Lion #552 deli, 608 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98.5/A
Food Lion #552 meat market, 608 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98/A
Food Lion #552 produce, 608 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 99/A
Hungry Howie’s #638, 1725-B E. Broad St., Statesville, 98.5/A
Ledbetter’s Grill and Country Kitchen, 1136 N. Barkley Road, Statesville, 94.5/A
McDonald’s #32813, 1035 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 96.5/A
Philly King Xpress, 969 N. Main St., Mooresville, 98.5/A
Pizza Hut 35586, 116 Norman Station Boulevard, Mooresville, 95/A
Sheetz #524, 1023 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 100/A
Sorrento Pizza, 1004 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 92/A
Starbucks #9363, 1501 E. Broad St., Statesville, 99/A
Subway #22823, 1923 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96.5/A
Village Inn Pizza, 539-M E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97.5/A
Wendy’s 21, 361 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97/A
Wild Wok, 1002 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 93/A
About the ScoresThe sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.