Acqua Ragazza, 201 N. Church St., Suite 102, Mooresville, 95/A
Arby’s, 116 Bridgewater Lane, Mooresville, 94.5/A
Bojangles #862, 625 River Highway, Mooresville, 98/A
Cardinal Café, 342 Mooresville Blvd., Mooresville, 97/A
Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar, 427 E, Statesville Ave., Suite 100, Mooresville, 98/A
Meadows Italiano, 823 Oakridge Farm Highway, Suite A, Mooresville, 97.5/A
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Spirits, 613 River Highway, Mooresville, 97/A
About the ScoresThe sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.