Applebee’s #1099, 1115 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 95/A
Arby’s #7503, 829 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98.5/A
B.J.’s #118 Meat Department, 141 Galley Center Drive, Mooresville, 98/A
Capicua Latin Cuisine and Bar, 140 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, 97/A
Carniceria Los 3 Hermanos, 1403 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 96.5/A
Caruso’s Fine Italian Dining, 631 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 95/A
Chili’s-Statesville, 149 Turnerburg Highway, Statesville, 95.5A/A
Circle K #2723948, 131 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98/A
Coffee House, 1449 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 95.5/A
Cozumel, 246 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, 95.5/A
Diary Queen #2724289, 131 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 95/A
Fast Phils #7, 309 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 94/A
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 654-F River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A
Gordon’s Hospice House Kitchen, 2341 Simonton Drive, Statesville, 100/A
Hampton Inn, 1508 Cinema Drive, Statesville, 96.5/A
Hello Me Vietnamese SE Kitchen, 138 Village View Drive, Mooresville, 91.5/A
Hot Shots Sports Bar and Grill, 247 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95/A
Iredell Memorial Hospital Kitchen, 557 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 98/A
J’s Chinese, 326 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97/A
Julia’s Talley House. 305 Main St., Troutman, 96.5/A
Katana Kitchen, 134 Beechnut Lane, Statesville, 96.5/A
Kirk’s Catering and Carryout, 3470 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96.5/A
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Cafeteria, 97.5/A
Lunch Box Café, 2022 Shelton Ave., Statesville, 97/A
Olin Village Kitchen, 999 Tabor Road, Olin, 95/A
Pink Tea Room, 557 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 99.5/A
Pla Mor Lanes, 2505 Davie Ave., Statesville, 96/A
Publix #1519 Deli, 631 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 100/A
Publix #1519 Meat Market, 100/A
Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina, 688-A Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 94/A
Sauza’s Mexican Restaurant, 835-C Williamson Road, Mooresville, 88/B
Terrabella Lake Norman Kitchen, 140 Carriage Club Drive, Mooresville, 95.5/A
The Wobbly Butt Taproom and Eatery, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville, 95.5/A
Tokyo Japanese Seafood and Steakhouse, 539 E. PLaa Drive, Mooresville, 95/A
Zaxby’s #1026, 169 Turnersburg Highway, 96/A
About the ScoresThe sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.