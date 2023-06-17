American Deli, 1036 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 97.5/A
Cantina 1511, 120 Market Place Ave., Suite D, Mooresville, 99.5/A
Captain’s Galley II, 544 Turnersburg Highway, Stateville, 96.5/A
Domino’s Pizza #5558, 1837-A E. Broad St., Statesville, 97/A
Domino’s Pizza#8806, 608-F Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96A
Fairfield Inn Kitchen, 1243 Tonewood St., Statesville,96.5/A
Fresh Chef, 179 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96.5/A
Gunter’s Country Store, 2328 Sandy Springs Road, Harmony, 92.5/A
Hampton Inn, 1508 Cinema Drive, Statesville, 96.5/A
Lakewood Golf Club, 273 Old Airport Road, Statesville, 97.5/A
Longhorn Steakhouse #5620, 398 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 94.5/A
Lotus Chinese Restaurant, 163 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 92.5/A
Lowe’s Building B Café, 1000 Lowe’s Boulevard, Mooresville, 97/A
Mazeppa Baseball Stand, 645 Mazeppa Road, Mooresville, 99/A
Mazeppa Soccer Concession Stand, 645 Mazeppa Road, Mooresville, 99/A
Olde Towne Sweets, 107 E. Broad St., Statesville, 98.5/A
Pizza Hut #35581, 940-C Davie Ave., Statesville, 95.5/A
Publix Deli #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 100/A
Publix Meat and Sushi #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 100/A
Publix Produce #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 100/A
Shop-N-Save Meat Market, 1105 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, 98/A
Toucan’s Lakefront, 167 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, 95.5/A
About the ScoresThe sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.