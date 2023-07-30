Best Little Pizza in Troutman, 636 N. Main St., Troutman, 98.5/A
Blue Parrot Bar and Grill, 169 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, 94.5/A4
Burger King #709, 3102 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 95/A
Chef’s Garage, 220 Byers Creek Road, Mooresville, 95/A
Cook Out Restaurant #46, 177 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 94/A
Cracker Barrel #330, 123 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, 96.5/A
Domino’s #5558, 1837-A E. Broad St., Statesville, 96/A
Dunkin Donuts #383062, 205 N. Main St., Troutman, 98/A
Food Lion #1317 Meat Market, 3474 E. Broad St., Statesville,100/A
Food Lion #1317 Produce, 3473 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97.5/A
Food Lion #701 Deli/Bakery, 520 N. Main St., Troutman, 99.5/A
Fresh Chef Kitchen, 645 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. 97/A
Fujisan Sushi, 520 N. Main St., Troutman, 99.5/A
Harmony IGA Meat Market, 3235 Harmony Highway, Harmony, 97.5/A
Heavenly Hoagie, 516-4 River Highway, Mooresville, 97.5/A
Huang’s Chef Chinese Restaurant, 2785 Charlotte Highway, Suite 19, Mooresville, 93.5/A
Jay Bee’s, 320 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 97/A
Jeffrey’s, 117 Trade Court, Mooresville, 06/A
Kentucky Fried Chicken #845002, 1005 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 98.5/A
Kyjo’s, 265-C N. Main St., Troutman, 94/A
Langtree Market, 115-B Mecklynn Road, Mooresville, 96.5/A
Lowe’s Foods 241 Deli, 125 Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 95/A
Lowe’s Food 241 Produce, 125 Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 96.5/A
Mi Pueblo #7, 155 Northcross Lane, Statesville, 95/A
Red Lobster #712, 1145 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 97/A
Sauza’s Mexican Restaurant, 835-C Williamson Road, Mooresville, 98/A
Sheetz #524, 1023 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 99.5/A
Starbucks #8765, 489 River Highway, Mooresville, 97/A
Subway #2551, 1525-G Cinema Drive, Statesville, 93/A
Tanqueria Mi Tierrita, 197 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 91.5/A
Tobo’s, 2785 Charlotte Highway, Suites 21-22, Mooresville, 97/A
Trane Technologies Cafeteria, 800 Beauty St. Building E, Davidson, 98.5/A
Turn 4 Pizza, 798-F Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 95.5/A
Vesuvio’s, 118 Venture Lane, Statesville, 95.5/A
Wendy’s 22, 159 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97.5/A
About the Scores: The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.