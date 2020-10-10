North Carolina DHHS reports increase of 2,321 coronavirus cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,321 new cases of coronavirus as of Saturday afternoon.

The total number of new cases statewide is 229,752.

As of Friday, the Iredell County Department of Health reported 3,387 cases.

A total of 43 deaths have been reported in Iredell.

The county does not update numbers on weekends.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,034. The total number of completed tests is 3,344,152.

There have been 3,765 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 30,273cases with 365 deaths, Rowan has 3,738 cases with 106 deaths, Cabarrus has 4,340 cases with 81 deaths, Catawba has 3,562 cases with 55 deaths, Wilkes has 1,409 cases with 35 deaths and Yadkin has 825 cases with nine deaths.

Lincoln County has 1,951 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 631 with six deaths and Alexander has 585 cases with eight deaths.