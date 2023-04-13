The Statesville Christian Women Club luncheon and program will feature Norma Dougherty of Charlotte as the speaker.

The meeting will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the Statesville Civic Center, 300 S. Center St.

In addition to Dougherty, the meeting will feature the topic “Overcoming Identity Crisis” and paintings by Granite Falls artist Joy Miller

The cost is $15 per person which includes the meal, feature and speaker.

There will also be door prizes.

For reservations or more information, call Kay at 704- 876-0150