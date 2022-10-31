Nominations for Iredell Heath System Future5 being accepted

The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its Iredell Health System Future5 young professional recognition program.

Future5 annually recognizes five Greater Statesville area young professionals that are currently growing and excelling in their respective fields and positively influencing growth, prosperity and quality of life in the community.

The top five young professionals chosen will demonstrate commitment to the Greater Statesville area through civic and business involvement. They will possess values consistent with those of Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce including an unwavering responsibility to the community through involvement with local organizations that elevate the overall quality of life in the Greater Statesville area and our ability to attract and retain young talent.

Qualifications

• Must be under 40 years of age.

• Must be involved in the community in services and giving back.

• Preferably involved with the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce in some aspect.

• Candidate should be someone who gives back to the Greater Statesville area through their involvement with community organizations.

Nomination process

Nominations to be submitted online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeRHJXn_KLNEzzSse9okLjJPDXRWDU1zXBEeJy6bn7k4palCQ/viewform

Deadline for nominations: Wednesday.

Recipients will be announced on Nov. 11. The Future5 recipients will be honored with at a breakfast on Dec. 2.

They will also be profiled on the chamber's website, blog and the online chamber newsletter. For questions, contact Shannon Viera at sviera@statesvillechamber.org.