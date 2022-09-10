Nominations being accepted for 2022 Day of Sass

Day of Sass is back!

Following a two-year break, this special day that is held to treat women who are currently receiving cancer treatment to a day of care, love, joy and pampering will be returning on Oct. 4 and you can nominate someone to be a part of this special day.

Day of Sass is partnering with the Fields of Skycrest in Cleveland to make this event a special time for the women. During the day, participants will receive free makeovers and professional photos with their families.

Day of Sass, organized by sisters Jamie Beecham and Kristen Mayle, began as a way to remember and honor their mother, Sheila “Sassy” Braniff, who died at the age of 64 from cancer. The day, as noted in a previous article, was “intended to be a one-time occurrence in 2018 to honor their mom on what would have been her 70th birthday,” Mayle noted. “It was such a fun time, a life-affirming, soul-fulfilling day filled with joy” they kept it going.

The day is free to the women who attend and this year, promises to be “bigger and sassier than ever,” the website shared.

Nominations are being accepted for the 2022 Day of Sass. Do you know an amazing woman in North Carolina with cancer? Want to make her feel special and give her a day full of joy? Nominate someone to participate in this day by clicking on the nomination form at: https://tinyurl.com/DayofSass2022.

As was noted on the Sassy Caps site, COVID-19 continues to pose a risk, especially to those who are immunocompromised due to cancer and cancer treatments, therefore, when making your nomination, consider whether your nominee would be comfortable in participating in this mask-options event.

“We have been overwhelmed by the generous donations of time and talents from local beauty and event professionals that make it possible every year,” the sisters shared on the site. “It is always a wonderful, life-affirming, soul-filling day full of glam, friendship, love, celebration, and a whole bunch of Sass! Just what Sassy herself would love.”

Visit www.sassycaps.org/events for more information.