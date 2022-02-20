No time to waste: Learn the warning signs of heart attack

You’ve just woken up and have a burning sensation in your chest, but realize it goes away after a few minutes. You remember you had a large dinner last night, so you dismiss it as heartburn. A little later, you start to feel chest pain again, accompanied by shortness of breath. You begin to think, “Could this be something more serious than heartburn?”

When in doubt, you should seek medical attention right away. It’s better to be safe than sorry when it comes to signs of heart attack.

“Heart attack symptoms may come and go and be dismissed as indigestion or a muscle strain, but it is important to pay close attention to the warning signs and seek medical attention to assess for a cardiac cause,” said John Allan, cardiologist at Iredell Cardiology.

About every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a heart attack, and fast action is crucial. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), most people wait more than two hours to get help. However, heart attack treatments work best if they’re given within an hour after symptoms start.

In order to act fast, you must get familiar with the warning signs of heart attack.