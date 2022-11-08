 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

No surprise: Iredell County remains red with Republican victories

  • Updated
  • 0
68416DFB-EE25-421D-9DDB-E6E70691FE59.jpeg

There was little drama on election night in Iredell County as Republicans won races up and down the ballot.

There was little question that the county would show plenty of red for Republicans in state and congressional races, the only real intrigue came from whether they would win local school board and county commissioner races.

The answer was yes and yes.

In the school board races, Anita Kurn had no opposition as she won Iredell-Statesville Schools District 7 while Brian Sloan beat out write-in candidate Max James Jr. in District 1.

Mike Kubiniec took District 5 by a healthy margin, beating unaffiliated candidate Billie Spevak. 

Early results gave hope to Democrats as Sarah Parker Pittman led Abby Trent in the District 3 race. However, once all the voters were tallied, it was Trent who won.

People are also reading…

Brad Stroud, Bert Connolly, and Gene Houpe won the three county commission seats up for grabs with a healthy margin over their two Democrat rivals. Stroud was the top vote-getter, followed by Connolly and then Houpe rounding out for the three seats. 

In the one contested state race in Iredell, Grey Mills easily won re-election to the 95th House seat. 

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WATCH NOW: 'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits the jackpot when Prize Patrol visits

WATCH NOW: 'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits the jackpot when Prize Patrol visits

With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clearing House, Bruce Saunders stood on the front porch of his western Davie County Monday and rattled off a list of things he plans spend his spend money on — medical bills, fixing his lawnmower and helping family members.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk reportedly considers putting all of Twitter behind a paywall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert