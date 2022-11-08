No surprise: Iredell County remains red with Republican victories

There was little drama on election night in Iredell County as Republicans won races up and down the ballot.

There was little question that the county would show plenty of red for Republicans in state and congressional races, the only real intrigue came from whether they would win local school board and county commissioner races.

The answer was yes and yes.

In the school board races, Anita Kurn had no opposition as she won Iredell-Statesville Schools District 7 while Brian Sloan beat out write-in candidate Max James Jr. in District 1.

Mike Kubiniec took District 5 by a healthy margin, beating unaffiliated candidate Billie Spevak.

Early results gave hope to Democrats as Sarah Parker Pittman led Abby Trent in the District 3 race. However, once all the voters were tallied, it was Trent who won.

Brad Stroud, Bert Connolly, and Gene Houpe won the three county commission seats up for grabs with a healthy margin over their two Democrat rivals. Stroud was the top vote-getter, followed by Connolly and then Houpe rounding out for the three seats.

In the one contested state race in Iredell, Grey Mills easily won re-election to the 95th House seat.