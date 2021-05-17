No students were on board when bus caught fire

Bus 168 from Cloverleaf elementary caught fire on Jane Sowers Road on Monday, May 17 at approximately 3:52 p.m. The school bus is a 72 passenger 2011 IC MaxxForce 7. The last bus inspection was completed May 9.

The route was complete and there were no students on the bus. The driver and bus monitor noticed smoke coming from the engine and pulled over as the fire ignited. The driver tried to use the fire extinguisher but was not successful in reducing the flames.

“We are very fortunate that there were no children on this school bus,” stated spokesperson Boen Nutting. “The bus was quickly engulfed in flames. The NC Department of Public Instruction State Inspector is in route to Statesville now to inspect the bus.”