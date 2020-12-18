No one at home when fire broke out

A fire in a home began early Friday morning, but well after the owners had left the structure.

Stony Point, Trinity and Monticello fire departments responded to a call on Taylorsville Highway after a wood-burning stove appeared to spark the blaze.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"There were flames from the roofline," Stony Point Fire Chief Scott Abernathy said. "They were remodeling the house, and they had stoked the wood stove last night around 2 in the morning and left."

The fire appeared to start in the middle of the home before spreading into other areas of the home. While the fire was under control around 9 a.m., firefighters were still taking care of hot spots and moving flammable materials out of the home.

As of Friday morning, the fire is still under investigation.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.