No need for speed: City looking to lower speed limit on Davie Avenue

John Gorman is pleased to be a step closer to the speed limit being lowered on Davie Avenue, but until the Statesville City Council approves the second reading of the proposal at Monday meeting — and the North Carolina Department of Transportation follows through on approving it as will — Gorman will be a little anxious.

"I'm cautiously optimistic. It isn't changed until it's changed, but everything is pointing in that direction," Gorman said. "It will be worth it if it's enforced."

The Davie Avenue resident campaigned at the local and state level to lower the speed limit on his street and now the city is considering an ordinance to establish a 25 mph speed zone on a portion of Davie Avenue and 20 mph speed zones as well as on portions of South Tradd Street and East Front Street. The matter is on the council agenda for Monday's meeting, which will be at 7 p.m.

Gorman said the safety of seniors and children crossing the street with cars driving well more than 30 miles per hour, as well as the difficulty of exiting driveways, was the biggest factor for him.

"That really motivated me to make the change," Gorman said.