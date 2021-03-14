No need for speed: City looking to lower speed limit on Davie Avenue

John Gorman is pleased to be a step closer to the speed limit being lowered on Davie Avenue, but until the Statesville City Council approves the second reading of the proposal at Monday meeting — and the North Carolina Department of Transportation follows through on approving it as will — Gorman will be a little anxious.
"I'm cautiously optimistic. It isn't changed until it's changed, but everything is pointing in that direction," Gorman said. "It will be worth it if it's enforced."
The Davie Avenue resident campaigned at the local and state level to lower the speed limit on his street and now the city is considering an ordinance to establish a 25 mph speed zone on a portion of Davie Avenue and 20 mph speed zones as well as on portions of South Tradd Street and East Front Street. The matter is on the council agenda for Monday's meeting, which will be at 7 p.m.
Gorman said the safety of seniors and children crossing the street with cars driving well more than 30 miles per hour, as well as the difficulty of exiting driveways, was the biggest factor for him.
"That really motivated me to make the change," Gorman said.
He said hearing his neighbors say they were glad someone was addressing it also motived him as he learned he had plenty of support from others on Davie Avenue.
"It's painfully obvious the speed limit was being ignored and there was no effort in enforcement," Gorman said.
Regular agenda
The city will also take a moment to recognize Mildred Minor, who will retire at the end of March, for her service to the City of Statesville. The city will also present the NC Main Street Champion Award.
The city's regular agenda, issues that have to pass a council vote individually, include the following:
» Conduct a public hearing and consider passing the first reading of an ordinance to annex the property located at 303-313 Turnersburg Highway.
» Conduct a public hearing and consider passing the first reading of rezoning request filed by Martin Marietta Inc. for portions of five properties located on Bradley Farm Road and Quarry Road. The council will also consider approving the replacement and relocation of quarrying machinery, freshwater settling basins, and operations of an existing quarry onto new properties located at 155 Quarry Road.
» Conduct a public hearing and consider passing the first reading of a rezoning request filed by Capote Holdings LLC on behalf of Vickie E. Moose for a portion of the property located at 2543 Hickory Highway.
» Consider approving an appropriation of funds for unforeseen emergency repairs to Third Creek stream embankment.
» Consider approving a budget amendment to increase appropriations in the Electric Fund.
» Consider approving a budget amendment to increase available appropriations for the city’s response to a lawsuit regarding system development fees.
Consent agenda
The ordinance Gorman seeks approval on is on the city's consent agenda, which has numerous issues on different subjects and is voted on as a whole unless a council member asks for an item to removed for further discussion. This includes:
» Consider approving the second reading of a “No Parking Anytime” ordinance on the West side of the 100 Block of North Green Street between Davie Avenue and East Broad Street.
» Consider approving a motion to appoint Downtown Statesville Development Corporation staff as the person(s) designated by City Council to complete and certify the notification mailing that will be sent at least four weeks prior to the proposed May 17 public hearing on the re-establishment of the Downtown Tax/Municipal Service District.
» Consider authorizing a notice of condemnation and resolution authorizing condemnation to acquire property located at 2476 Amity Hill Road. Another is for property located on Moose Club Road.
» Consider approving the purchase of a replacement generator for the Marjorie Road lift station.
» Consider amending the current fee schedule for tennis instruction.
» Consider approving a request from the Statesville Police Department to accept two additional school resource officer positions for Iredell-Statesville Schools
» Consider approval of an audit contract for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, with Martin Starnes & Associates, CPA’s, P.A.
» Consider approving a resolution to donate no longer needed VHF radios to Hiddenite Fire Department.
