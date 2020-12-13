No magic cure, but stress can be managed

The holiday season has arrived, and with it an alarming assortment of demands — cooking meals, shopping, cleaning, to name a few. The accompanying stress can be overwhelming, and the need to change holiday plans during a pandemic can add to mental and emotional health concerns.

While some stress helps us to do our daily tasks, it can wreak havoc when it gets to be too much.

There is no magic cure to stress. But Dr. Mona Ismail, a psychiatrist with Iredell Health System, shares some ways to manage stress and reduce symptoms:

Perspective

An important first step to taking care of yourself is to put things into perspective. Take time to distract your mind from stressors by doing something you enjoy, such as watching something you like or thinking about positive things you would like to see in the future when you are more free.

Look out for one another

Pay special mind to people who have a history of anxiety or depression, or people becoming more reclusive or changing their behavior.

Don’t hesitate to tell someone they are not alone. Asking someone if they are OK can make a difference for them and can alleviate your own stress.

