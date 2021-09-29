 Skip to main content
No injuries in Harrison Street fire
  • Updated
This house on Harrison Street sustained damages.

Statesville firefighters extinguished a fire at this home on Harrison Street Tuesday night.

A fire that broke out in a Harrison Street home resulted in no injuries, according to the Statesville Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire was ruled to be unintentional, said Assistant Fire Marshal Taylor Menster. He said the cause was an overloaded extension cord.

The fire occurred before 9 p.m. Tuesday after a caller reported seeing flames in the home on the second floor. While the firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, multiple families will have to find somewhere else to live.

The Statesville Police Department assisted with traffic control while Iredell EMS was on standby.

