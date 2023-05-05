There have been no coronavirus-related deaths in Iredell County for two weeks according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, and cases of COVID-19 are on a steady decline.

There were 53 cases of COVID-19 in Iredell County, nine of which were reinfections, for the week ending on April 15, according to NCDHHS data. There were 38 cases and nine reinfections for the week ending on April 22. For the week ending on April 29, there were 38 cases again, but only six reinfections.

It is important to note that the data of deaths and cases from the two most recent weeks is incomplete and liable to change, according to a state public health official.

There are now 14 high-transmission counties, with the highest concentration being in the mountain region of the state according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Clay, Macon, Jackson, Transylvania, Henderson, Haywood, Madison, Mitchell, Ashe, Warren, Moore, Onslow, Washington and Chowan counties are all high-transmission areas.

Iredell, Rowan, Mecklenburg, Catawba, Alexander, Wilkes and Yadkin counties are moderate-transmission areas, along with the majority of the state, according to CDC data. Davie County is a low-transmission area.

There are currently 14 other low-transmission areas, according to CDC data. They are Cherokee, Alleghany, Montgomery, Randolph, Nash, Pender, Carteret, Pamlico, Martin, Bertie, Hertford, Gates, Camden and Tyrrell counties.

The CDC’s community transmission levels, from highest to lowest, are high, substantial, moderate and low, according to the CDC website.

Every county in the state has returned to a low COVID-19 community risk level according to CDC data.

Community risk level refers to the impact of COVID-19 in terms of hospitalizations and strain on the health care system, while also accounting for community transmission, according to the CDC’s website. Community transmission levels refer to the presence and spread of COVID-19.