No change: Newby's lead unchanged in Iredell County after hand recount

All eyes were on the more than 1,300 ballots recounted on Tuesday morning at the Iredell County Board of Elections, but it didn't change the vote totals in the North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice race. Paul Newby's lead over Cheri Beasley remained unchanged from the machine recount performed last week.

The hand-to-eye recount was requested by Beasley as the margin of Newby's victory was just 401 votes after close to 5.4 million ballots were cast in the race. A candidate is permitted to request the sample hand-to-eye recount within 24 hours of the initial recount, which randomly samples precincts in all 100 of the state's counties. If there is a significant difference in the sample taken, enough to possibly change the outcome, the recount is expanded.

However, in Iredell County's case, the hand-to-eye recount came out with the same results as the previous machine recount.

"It means our machines counted properly, the tabulators counted like they are supposed to and the contest did not change," Becky Galliher said. She is the director of the Board of Elections in the county. "And it should make the public feel good to know that as well."