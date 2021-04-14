Nine local students invited to Governor's School

Nine local students were accepted to the NC Governor’s School.

The Governor's School is the oldest statewide summer residential program for academically and/or intellectually gifted high school students in the nation. The program, which is open to rising seniors only, with exceptions made for rising juniors in selected areas of performing/visual arts, is located on two campuses: Governor’s School West at High Point University in High Point, begun in 1963, and Governor’s School East at Meredith College in Raleigh, begun in 1978.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Application criteria include grade point average, essay scores, recommendations, evidence of extracurricular activities, leadership roles, and community service, and, in the areas of performing/visual arts, audition scores.

Only 38% of 1,800 students that apply are accepted to the Governor’s School. Nine of the 26 students from Iredell-Statesville Schools who advanced to the state level of selection were invited to attend the 2021 session of NC Governor’s School.

They are:

Isabel Ebin, Crossroads Arts and Sciences Early College, English

Connor Crase, Lake Norman High School, English

Amritha Pramod, South Iredell High School, math

Andrew Zmijewski, South Iredell High School, math

Hariel Peters, South Iredell High School, natural science

Shanell St. Brice, South Iredell High School, natural science

Natalie Bridgman, West Iredell High School, social science

Jade Lowe, Lake Norman High School, math

Maya Sankar, Lake Norman High School, natural science