Nine local students invited to Governor's School
Nine local students invited to Governor's School

Local students accepted to attend the NC Governor's School were recognized at the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education meeting Monday.

Nine local students were accepted to the NC Governor’s School.

The Governor's School is the oldest statewide summer residential program for academically and/or intellectually gifted high school students in the nation. The program, which is open to rising seniors only, with exceptions made for rising juniors in selected areas of performing/visual arts, is located on two campuses: Governor’s School West at High Point University in High Point, begun in 1963, and Governor’s School East at Meredith College in Raleigh, begun in 1978.

Application criteria include grade point average, essay scores, recommendations, evidence of extracurricular activities, leadership roles, and community service, and, in the areas of performing/visual arts, audition scores.

Only 38% of 1,800 students that apply are accepted to the Governor’s School. Nine of the 26 students from Iredell-Statesville Schools who advanced to the state level of selection were invited to attend the 2021 session of NC Governor’s School.

They are:

  • Isabel Ebin, Crossroads Arts and Sciences Early College, English
  • Connor Crase, Lake Norman High School, English
  • Amritha Pramod, South Iredell High School, math
  • Andrew Zmijewski, South Iredell High School, math
  • Hariel Peters, South Iredell High School, natural science
  • Shanell St. Brice, South Iredell High School, natural science
  • Natalie Bridgman, West Iredell High School, social science
  • Jade Lowe, Lake Norman High School, math
  • Maya Sankar, Lake Norman High School, natural science
