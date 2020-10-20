Nikki Joyce: You have to dig deep and look at overall picture

“That would be my advice to any cancer patient -- it’s so hard to not let it get you down and not let it overtake you mentally, physically, but if you just try to keep doing what you’re doing and keep pushing through, it certainly, it can help you get through it a lot easier,” she said.

“It’s not easy. It’s certainly not. This whole – Tina, I will never forget – the first time I was diagnosed, Tina said, this is a journey. And she was right. It really is. There are moments when it’s two steps forward and five back and there are moments when you get a really good report and then the next week you go in and they’re like, ‘Well, something look suspicious.’ It is a constant journey and every chapter is different and there are days when it is hard and there are days when it wants to just really get to you, but having a positive mindset has been the biggest thing I have learned throughout this entire thing. It can just impact everything. So even though on those tough days when it’s hard to have that positive outlook, you just have to kind of dig deep and look at it from the overall picture.”