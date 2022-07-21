Night Move Band to perform at Alexander County Courthouse Park

The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will present The Night Move Band at 7 p.m. July 29 on the Rotary Performance Stage at the Alexander County Courthouse Park.

“Make it a great night for the family. Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy music from this incredible local band,” center Executive Director Donna Latham said. “The splash pad and playground will be open, and food trucks will be available for food and snacks. I hope our citizens will take advantage of this wonderful entertainment space to come together with food, fellowship and good music. Don’t forget your dancing shoes!”

Based out of Alexander County and touring regionally, The Night Move Band performs R&B, beach, classic rock and funk music and features four-part harmonies on many of its songs. Its song list includes artists such as The Temptations, Delbert McClinton, The Tams, The Four Tops, Wilson Pickett, The Drifters, Kool & The Gang, and Huey Lewis & The News.

Being uniquely composed of four vocalists allows each to take a turn at singing lead. The band consists of guitar, keyboards, bass guitar, drums and percussion.

The talent the band possesses has earned it nominations for The Rising Star Award at beach music's Cammy Awards. Each band member has more than 20 years of experience performing.

Listen to B86 or check the center’s Facebook page for weather-related information on the day of the event. For information, visit hiddenitearts.org or call 828-632-6966.

The Night Move Band is accepting bookings for 2022 events. If interested, contact Phil Witherspoon at 828-612-3435, at nightmovephil@yahoo.com or on Facebook.

The courthouse park is at 101 W. Main Ave. in downtown Taylorsville.