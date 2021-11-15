 Skip to main content
Nielsen is new health information management director at Iredell Health System
Nielsen is new health information management director at Iredell Health System

Iredell Health System has announced that Cara Nielsen is its new health information management director and privacy officer.

Nielsen has more than 20 years experience in health care. Starting in 1999, she became a medical transcriptionist and eventually went on to run her company.

She came to Iredell Health, initially working as a transcription coordinator and later as a records management coordinator and a clinical systems analyst in the information technology department. Nielsen left Iredell Health for a short time but returned in 2019 at its health information management quality data manager.

As health information management director and privacy officer, Nielsen will manage her department as well the integrity, security, accuracy and privacy of the organization’s data and medical records. Her team also is responsible for fixing errors in patient charts and ensuring medical records are complete, concise and correct.

“Health information management touches almost all areas of the hospital,” she said. “We are responsible for overseeing tumor registry, coding, denials management, records processing, HIPAA and privacy, and release of information.”

In her new role, Nielsen hopes to serve as a loyal partner with all departments at Iredell Health.

“There’s a lot of technological advances that we are trying to implement,” she said. “So, I am excited about embracing those advancements for the betterment of not just our department but the entire organization.”

Nielson earned her associate degree from Central Piedmont Community College and her bachelor’s degree in health information management from Western Governor’s University.

She is originally from California but now lives in Mooresville. Nielsen enjoys playing tennis and completing home improvement projects. She has two grown children, Joshua and Megan.

About Iredell Health System

Iredell Health System includes Iredell Memorial Hospital, Iredell Mooresville, Iredell Home Health, Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center, the community and corporate wellness programs, occupational medicine, and the Iredell Physician Network.

Iredell Memorial Hospital is the largest and only nonprofit hospital in Iredell County. The comprehensive health care facility has 247 beds, more than 1,700 employees, and 260 physicians representing various specialties. Its centers of excellence are women and children, cardiovascular, cancer, surgical services, and wellness and prevention.

Its newest campus, Iredell Mooresville, has the area’s only 24-hour urgent care facility, ambulatory surgery and imaging centers, rehabilitation services and physician practices.

The mission of Iredell Health System is to inspire well-being. For information, visit iredellhealth.org.

