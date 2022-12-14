 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nicholson Funeral Home presents $100 donation to West Iredell Fire Department

IMG_0218.jpg
Photo used with permission

Bill Brater, President of Nicholson Funeral Home presents a check for $100 to Jerry Houston, chief of West Iredell Fire Department in appreciation for their assistance involving a recent death. Brater thanked Houston and urges all west Iredell area businesses and residents to support their outstanding fire departments.

