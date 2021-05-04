Nicholson Funeral Home offering assistance for COVID-19 reimbursement

With the implementation of FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance application process, Nicholson Funeral Home offers its assistance to the families it served after Jan. 20, 2020, who think they may be eligible to apply for a reimbursement. FEMA began accepting applications on April 12.

Any family who paid funeral expenses for a loved one whose cause of death was determined to be “COVID related” could be eligible to apply for reimbursement (as long as the expenses were incurred after Jan 20, 2020).

Nicholson Funeral Home staff will sit down with interested families to:

• Answer questions about the process and what expenses are eligible for reimbursement

• Gather the necessary expense documentation

• Provide resources and links to additional information

• Offer support throughout the process