Nicholson Funeral Home makes donation to Central Fire Department
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two people aboard a plane that crashed near the Iredell-Alexander county line Saturday night have non-life-threatening injuries, the North…
A man was stabbed to death Monday night and a woman is now in custody.
A Statesville man has been charged with murder and is being held without bond.
Fishing is a common pastime for the Zsarmani family. Through the generations, they have gone down to the water to throw a line in the water an…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots …
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 20-26.
A Hiddenite man is facing eight charges after authorities said he used a debit card that was left at a gas station.
A woman is facing an assault charge following a shooting Friday afternoon.
While plenty has changed about trading cards over the last few decades, the anticipation of what might be inside a sealed pack of cards still …
A fire at an H Street house left damage throughout the home but everyone, including a dog, were able to escape.