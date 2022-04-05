 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nicholson Funeral Home makes donation to Central Fire Department

Nicholson Funeral Home recently made a donation to Central Volunteer Fire Department of $100. From left are Jeff Styers, chief at Central Fire Department, and Patti Sloan of Nicholson Funeral Home. The local volunteer fire departments and rescue squad need the financial support of the community throughout the year and the staff of Nicholson Funeral Home encourages all local businesses to participate at whatever level they are able.

