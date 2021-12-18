 Skip to main content
Nicholson Funeral Home holds food drive for Matthew 25
Nicholson Funeral Home recently held a food drive for the Matthew 25 Ministries in Harmony. Bill Brater of Nicholson Funeral Home and Mandy Howell of Matthew 25 have put out an urgent plea for volunteers for the ministry as they are short handed. More food donations are also badly needed. Anyone interested in helping find more volunteers are urged to pass this along on social media and in your church newsletters.

