Bill Brater, left, president of Nicholson Funeral Home, presents a check to Chief Todd Cranfill of the Harmony Volunteer Fire Department. At right is Ernest Galliher, assistant funeral director of Nicholson Funeral Home. Recently Nicholson presented a check for $100 in gratitude for assistance whenever called upon. Brater urges other Harmony area businesses to consider giving a donation of any amount to help support the department.
Nicholson Funeral Home donates to Harmony Volunteer Fire Department
