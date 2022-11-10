 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nicholson Funeral Home donates to Harmony VFD

Nicholson Funeral Home donates to Harmony Volunteer Fire Department

Photo used with permission

Bill Brater, left, president of Nicholson Funeral Home, presents a check to Chief Todd Cranfill of the Harmony Volunteer Fire Department. At right is Ernest Galliher, assistant funeral director of Nicholson Funeral Home. Recently Nicholson presented a check for $100 in gratitude for assistance whenever called upon. Brater urges other Harmony area businesses to consider giving a donation of any amount to help support the department.

