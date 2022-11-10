Nicholson Funeral Home donates to Harmony Volunteer Fire Department

Bill Brater, left, president of Nicholson Funeral Home, presents a check to Chief Todd Cranfill of the Harmony Volunteer Fire Department. At right is Ernest Galliher, assistant funeral director of Nicholson Funeral Home. Recently Nicholson presented a check for $100 in gratitude for assistance whenever called upon. Brater urges other Harmony area businesses to consider giving a donation of any amount to help support the department.