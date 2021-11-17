 Skip to main content
Nicholson Funeral Home accepting donations for Matthew 25 Ministries
Beginning Saturday and running through Dec. 10, Nicholson Funeral Home is holding a food drive to benefit Matthew 25 Ministries in Harmony. Drop off nonperishable foods to Nicholson Funeral Home at 135 E. Front St. during normal business hours seven days a week.

If you would like to make a donation but have no way to get to us, call and we will pick it up. The number is 704-872-5287.

