Nicastro, Houpe complete leadership development program

Two local principals recently completed the Distinguished Leadership in Practice Program, a yearlong leadership development program for practicing school principals designed and provided by the N.C. Principals and Assistant Principal’s Association and sponsored by the N.C. Alliance for School Leadership Development.

Jonathan Nicastro, principal of N.B. Mills Elementary School, and Dr. Tonya Houpe, principal of North Iredell Middle School, completed the program.

The program uses a nontraditional professional development model that is aligned to the performance evaluation standards adopted by the State Board of Education for North Carolina school leaders. This unique, cohort-based program is designed to limit principals’ time away from their schools by allowing them to attend synchronous sessions once every other month while accessing online assignments, materials and coaching between sessions. Principals engage in a series of activities throughout the yearlong experience that are designed to build the capacity of their schools and their own capacity as “distinguished” school leaders.