Nicastro, Houpe complete leadership development program

Two local principals recently completed the Distinguished Leadership in Practice Program, a yearlong leadership development program for practicing school principals designed and provided by the N.C. Principals and Assistant Principal’s Association and sponsored by the N.C. Alliance for School Leadership Development.
Jonathan Nicastro, principal of N.B. Mills Elementary School, and Dr. Tonya Houpe, principal of North Iredell Middle School, completed the program.
The program uses a nontraditional professional development model that is aligned to the performance evaluation standards adopted by the State Board of Education for North Carolina school leaders. This unique, cohort-based program is designed to limit principals’ time away from their schools by allowing them to attend synchronous sessions once every other month while accessing online assignments, materials and coaching between sessions. Principals engage in a series of activities throughout the yearlong experience that are designed to build the capacity of their schools and their own capacity as “distinguished” school leaders.
“The leadership of the school principal is by far one of the most important factors in school quality,” Dr. Shirley Prince, the association’s executive director, said. “By completing this very rigorous program, our DLP graduates have demonstrated their commitment to continuous improvement by working to improve their leadership skills as they simultaneously improve their schools. We are proud to include them in the ranks of successful DLP completers.”
The program was offered in a virtual setting this year and serves principals in all eight regions of the state.
The association has been in existence since 1976 and is the preeminent professional development organization and state voice for principals, assistant principals and aspiring school leaders. It represents 5,000-plus members statewide and serves as the state’s principal affiliate of the N.C. Association of School Administrators, the National Association of Elementary School Principals and the National Association of Secondary School Principals.