Newton woman facing felony drug charges after traffic stop

During a traffic stop a woman threw a bag with two ounces of cocaine onto the road, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Hannah Nicole O’Shields, 24, of Newton, was charged with felony trafficking in cocaine by possession and by transport, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle for the use, sale or distribution of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $200,000.

Campbell said deputies with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement unit stopped a vehicle on Interstate 40 for a traffic violation Friday.

He said deputies became suspicious based on the driver’s answers to their questions. A search of the vehicle, he said, revealed more than half an ounce of marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia.

Both the driver and a passenger had outstanding warrants for their arrest, he said.

While deputies were searching the passenger, Campbell said, O’Shields reached into the front of her pants and threw a plastic bag containing the cocaine onto the road.

O’Shields’ criminal history includes misdemeanor possession of Schedule IV and possession of marijuana.